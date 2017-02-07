Ronnie June Alsup

Mr. Alsup, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., passed away Jan. 29, 2017.

Ronnie was born March 17, 1940 in Lebanon. He proudly served 26 years as a lieutenant in the Deerfield Beach County Firefighter/Paramedic unit.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda; son, Tony; and sister, JoAnn Tribble, of Murfreesboro, and his wonderful circle of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore G. and Laura Mount Alsup; brothers, John (Bud), Bernard (Pat), Kenneth, Grady, Ray, Jerry; and sisters, Allie Lee Hackney, Nell Moore, Martha Oliver and Jean Oliver.