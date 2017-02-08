Beverly Cowan

Mrs. Cowan, age 72, of Lebanon, died Feb. 8, 2017 at her home.

A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Elizabeth Dickens Whited. She was a 1964 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her three sons, Wayne (Amber) Cowan, David (Jennifer) Cowan, Daniel Cowan; five grandchildren, Carson, Corrinna, Logan, Maggie, Cecelia Cowan; three sisters, Ann Edens, Darlene (J.W.) Johnson, Tina (Albert) Tomlinson; and brother, Chris (Debbie) Whited.

