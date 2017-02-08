Howard Francis Williams

Mr. Williams, age 72, of Lebanon, died Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

Howard was born May 1, 1944 in Slate Hill, N.Y. to the late Arnold Williams and Signa Francis Palm Williams. Howard was a sign painter and owner of Sign Master in Lebanon. Howard was a member of the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club and a Master Gardner.

Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Williams; daughter, Laura Williams; and brother Alan Williams.

Howard is survived by his brother, Sonny (Rose) Williams, of Arcadia, Fla.; nephews, David (Fawn) Williams, of Lebanon, Patrick (Sylvia) Williams, of Castalian Springs, along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Howard Williams may be made in care of Hunter Funeral Home at P.O. Box 68, Watertown, TN 37184.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.