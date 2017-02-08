Jerry Wilson Bennett

Mr. Bennett, age 77, of Lebanon, died Feb. 7, 2017 at Summit Medical Center.

A native of Smith County, he was the son of the Late Alonzo Jackson Bennett and Mai Edith Jones Bennett. He was a 1957 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He retired from AVCO/Textron as quality assurance manager and, after retirement, worked at the Nashville Auto Auction. He attended Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Bennett.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ardelia Woodard Bennett; son, Stacy (Carla) Bennett; granddaughters, Allie Jayne Bennett, Anna Mai Bennett; brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Sally) Woodard, Mike (Kim) Woodard; and sisters-in-law, Marie Bennett and Wilma (Ronnie) Thackxton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Tennessee Crusaders Softball at 206 Peace Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087 or tncrusaders.com.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.