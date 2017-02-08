Joe G. Durham

Mr. Durham, age 57, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at his home.

He was born June 9, 1959 in Shelbyville. He had been a driver for Medride.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Sue Arendall-Durham; two children, Spicey Osborne, Jerry Arendall; mother, Mary Nell Horton May; brother, Glenn May; aunts, Sandy O’Rourke, Leila Dawson; cousins, Meredith Hart, Susie Stackle, Buddy Statom, David Horton; sisters-in-law, Stacy Arendall, Samantha Ponder; and friends, Michelle Bybee and Marty Modlin.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.