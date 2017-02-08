logo

Obituary

Joe G. Durham

Staff Reports • Today at 1:48 PM

There are no services planned for Mr. Durham.

Mr. Durham, age 57, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at his home.

He was born June 9, 1959 in Shelbyville. He had been a driver for Medride.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Sue Arendall-Durham; two children, Spicey Osborne, Jerry Arendall; mother, Mary Nell Horton May; brother, Glenn May; aunts, Sandy O’Rourke, Leila Dawson; cousins, Meredith Hart, Susie Stackle, Buddy Statom, David Horton; sisters-in-law, Stacy Arendall, Samantha Ponder; and friends, Michelle Bybee and Marty Modlin.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.