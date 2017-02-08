Lucille Chance Barlow

Mrs. Barlow, age 91, passed away Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Herbert Bellar and Ethel Estelle Manners Bellar; husbands, Henry B. Chance, Arthur R. Barlow; brothers, Thomas Bellar, Felix Bellar, Johnny Bellar, Ivie Bellar, Elvis Bellar; sisters, Ruby Arms, Louise Russell; and grandson, Robert Chance.

Survivors include her daughters, Cherry Chance, Robin Chance; grandchildren, C. Alan Baker and his wife, Tina, Christina Lokken-Andrews and her husband, Dave; great-grandchildren, Kelsi Lokken, Chance Andrews, Daven Andrews; great-great-grandchild, Kenzley Lackey; and sister, Betty Smith.

Mrs. Barlow was a member of Lake Gaston Baptist Church in North Carolina, a former beautician at Carmen's Beauty Shop and office manager with Arrowhead Manufacturing Co.

Active pallbearers will be C. Alan Baker, Bart Harvey, Eddie Felix Bellar, Johnny Wayne Bellar, Durell Smith Jr. and Elvis Bellar Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be the Joy Class of Lake Gaston Baptist Church and Music City Chapter of the 4th Marine Division.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Barlow's memory to Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Building Fund, P.O. Box 712, Lebanon, TN 37088.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007 obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.