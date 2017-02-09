Terry Lee Parsley

Mr. Parsley, age 58, formerly of Watertown, died Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 8, 2017 at his Lebanon residence.

He was born Dec. 21, 1958, the son of Carolyn Crook Parsley and the late Boyd Lee Parsley and was preceded in death by a brother, Teddy Lowe Parsley.

Terry attended Watertown schools and was employed at Oakley's Building Supply.

He is survived by his children, Terri Marie (Chris) Womble, David Lee Parsley, both of Lebanon, Misty Yvonne (Chris) Tillison, Jane Parsley, both of Watertown; nine grandchildren; mother, Carolyn Parsley, of Watertown; sister, Carol (Bratten) Barrett, of Hermitage; brothers, Timmy (Angel) Parsley, Tony (Whitney) Parsley, both of Watertown; aunt, Dorothy Hutchinson; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.