Robert Landon Smith

Robert “Bob/Pete” Smith, age 80, passed away peacefully Feb. 11, 2017 after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Irene; brothers, Don and Danny; and his wife of 40 years, Shirley Ann Lindquist.

He was born in Dismal on June 2, 1936. As a teenager, he joined the U.S. Navy and moved to California where he met his wife. They married and returned to Tennessee in 1959. Bob was a Christian, which provides undying comfort to his family.

He was a lifelong Mason, a machinist by trade and taught this skill to his son. He had very talented hands; he was a carpenter, gardener, tool die maker and comforter to his children and grandchildren. Bob enjoyed antiquing, and later in life, his favorite pastime was attending bluegrass events. Bob loved fresh flowing water and for the past 50 years lived on property where he could appreciate this blessing.

He played many roles and possessed many names, but the most unique was that his granddaughter called him “Nana.” He was his family’s rock and provided each of them with the tools to have a wonderfully blessed life. He will be dearly missed forever.

He is survived by his sister Janet Parrish; son, Dennis (Beth); daughter, Deanna; grandson, Brandon (Jessica); and granddaughter, Kirstie Ann.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.