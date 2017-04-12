Paul Wayne Thomas

Mr. Thomas, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 11, 2017.

Mr. Thomas was a U.S. Marines veteran. He earned a master’s degree in education and a master’s Degree in chemistry, as well as a bachelor's degree in biology at Middle Tennessee State University. He was the principal at Mt. Juliet and Stoner Creek elementary schools. Mr. Thomas was a deacon at the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ and a member of Big Brothers. Paul and his wife, Carol, started a parent support group at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital for handicapped children.

Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Thomas; daughter, Tara Thomas; parents, Winfield and Nola Thomas; and brother, Jack Thomas.

He is survived by his son, Bryan Thomas; brother, George (Patty) Thomas; sister-in-law, Kay Smith; brother-in-law, Kenneth Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

