Richard Paul King

Mt. King, age 83, of Brush Creek, died Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at his residence.

He was born Sept. 16, 1933 to Thomas and Olive Gibson King in Connecticut. He worked for the city of Burlington, Conn. and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Lebanon.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Cynthia King, of Brush Creek; children, Donna (Danny) Positano, of Burlington, Conn., Michael (Tina) King, of Franklin, Tracy (Andrew) Boutin, of Burlington, Conn., Kristen (Rick) Layton, of Maine; grandchildren, Jesse King, Daniel King, Brian Positano, Adam Positano, Madison Boutin, Kimberly Danielle Layton, Richard Layton, Robert Cerutti; great-grandchildren, Elijah Nadeau, Jeremiah Nadeau; brother, Bob (Diane) King; brother-in-law, Wally Seitz; special friend, Ethel “Sissy” Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard King; and a brother, Tommy King.

Anderson Funeral Home at 302 W. Main St. in Alexandria is in charge of arrangements, 615-529-2173.