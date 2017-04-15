Marjorie Holt Smith

Pallbearers will be Danny Rollins, Matt Smith, Adam Smith, Matthew Bass, Mark Wright and Dustin Justice.

Mrs. Smith, age 87, of Lebanon, passed away April 15, 2017 at Quality Care.

She was born Feb. 22, 1930 to the late Math and Pearl Bryant Holt. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Lee Smith; son, Terry Wayne Smith; grandson, Joshua Michael Smith; brothers, Andrew Landrum, James Landrum, Paul Holt; sister, Geraldine Marquardt; and great-granddaughter, Makenzie Rollins.

Mrs. Smith was a member of Berea Church of Christ and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Deaton; daughter, Linda Rollins (Joe Pugh); grandchildren, Danny Rollins (Kim Thompson), Matthew Smith, Adam Smith; daughter-in-law, Teresa Smith; brother, Robert (Barbara) Holt; great-grandchildren, Paige (Dustin) Justice, Olivia Rollins, Brody Rollins; great-great-grandchildren, Harlen, Kyler, and Tatum Justice, Harley Trotter, Tyler Thompson; and stepchildren, Randel (Dotsie) Deaton, Shelia (Bob) Catlett and Tammy Deaton (Bobby Corliss).

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.