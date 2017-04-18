logo

Obituary

Betty Ann Hargrove

Staff Reports • Today at 12:09 PM

Funeral services for Ms. Hargrove will be Friday, April 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Woodbine Hickory Chapel at 5852 Nolensville Road in Nashville. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until the service time at Woodbine. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Ms. Hargrove, age 83, of Smyrna, died Sunday afternoon, April 16, 2017 at Community Care of Rutherford County in Murfreesboro.

Born Feb. 22, 1934 in Nashville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Edward Adkisson and Eliza Jane Fults Adkisson and was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Dies McElhiney, and brother, Roy Edward Adkisson.

Betty Ann is survived by her children, Rita (Ken) Sweeney, of Smyrna, Janie (Charlie) Newby, of Watertown, Tom (Penny) Hargrove, of Joelton, Gina (Adam) Shireman, of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Doug (Michelle) Brown, Scot (Susan) Brown, Bradley Brown, Christen Newby, Elizabeth Hargrove, Sarah (Kyle) Yeager, Kevin Sanders, Ryan Sanders, Elijah Shireman, Carissa Whaley; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.