Betty Ann Hargrove

Ms. Hargrove, age 83, of Smyrna, died Sunday afternoon, April 16, 2017 at Community Care of Rutherford County in Murfreesboro.

Born Feb. 22, 1934 in Nashville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Edward Adkisson and Eliza Jane Fults Adkisson and was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Dies McElhiney, and brother, Roy Edward Adkisson.

Betty Ann is survived by her children, Rita (Ken) Sweeney, of Smyrna, Janie (Charlie) Newby, of Watertown, Tom (Penny) Hargrove, of Joelton, Gina (Adam) Shireman, of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Doug (Michelle) Brown, Scot (Susan) Brown, Bradley Brown, Christen Newby, Elizabeth Hargrove, Sarah (Kyle) Yeager, Kevin Sanders, Ryan Sanders, Elijah Shireman, Carissa Whaley; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.