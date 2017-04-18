Charles Hale Moss

Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel and Monday from noon until 3 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center.

Mr. Moss, age 68, of Mt. Juliet, died April 17, 2017.

Hale was a lifelong resident of Wilson County and was the son of the late Charles Beasley and Vivian Ilene Hale Moss.

He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

Hale was a 1966 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. He was active in 4-H and showed beef steers and heifers for many years on the county and state level. In high school, Hale became very involved in FFA, where he served on many judging teams and held offices, including president. In 1966, he was state FFA president and continued to serve many committees as an FFA alumnus.

Hale entered the University of Tennessee at Knoxville to pursue a degree in agricultural education and animal science. While at UT, Hale was a member of Professor E.R. Lidvall’s livestock judging team and was the high scoring individual at the Southeastern Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest at the University of Georgia in 1969. He joined Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, a social and professional organization for college students interested in careers in agriculture. He served AGR in many capacities, including noble ruler. He graduated in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. After graduation, Hale continued his commitment to AGR by serving as regional vice-president, and in 2016, he was inducted into the Alpha Gamma Rho National Hall of Fame as only the second Tennessean to be awarded this prestigious honor for his years of service.

In 1970, Hale accepted the job as the vocational-agriculture teacher at Lebanon High School. After teaching for four years, he accepted an appointment with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture as director of fairs and livestock shows. Hale served as the beef cattle superintendent of Tennessee State Fair Advisory Board; this was the start of a passion and years of tremendous success with the Wilson County Fair. Hale Moss’ name is synonymous with the Wilson County Fair. In 1973, Hale and a group of interested people were instrumental in moving the fair to the Ward Agricultural Center – the Fairgrounds. Wilson County Promotions was formed in 1977, and Hale has served as president of the executive committee. Hale has served for many years on the agricultural committee of the Association of International Fair and Expositions representing Zone 6. Hale was always quick to point out that the continued growth and success of the Wilson County Fair is due to the passion and commitment of the 300 volunteer fair board members and the uncountable committee members. In 2011, the Hale Moss Livestock Scholarship was established to recognize a college-bound young person who has exhibited his or her livestock at the Wilson County Fair.

For many years, Hale managed the family business of Moss Brothers Seed Co., then along with his wife, mother and aunt, opened Moss’ Florist and Garden Center. He continued to work there for 39 years until his retirement in 2016.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Brenda Horton Moss; son, Joe (Lauren) Moss; sister, Susan (David) Owen; and nieces and nephews, Jay (Whitney) Owen, Reid (Krystal) Owen, Caroline Owen, Jimmy “Bubba” (Shonna) Horton, Pam Trent, Jonathan (Summer) Horton, Matthew Garrett, J.O. Garrett, Josh (Brandi) Dickson and Katie Dickson.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Wilson County Agriculture Hall of Fame at 925 E. Baddour Pkwy., Suite 101, Lebanon, TN 37087 or Fiddlers Grove at P.O. Box 1203, Lebanon, TN 37088.

