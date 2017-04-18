logo

Obituary

Dorothy ‘Peggy’ Goodall

Staff Reports • Today at 12:49 PM

The family of Mrs. Goodall will be receiving friends Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Greg Armstrong, Brother Kenneth Head and Brother Danny Sellars is Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Bethlehem Cemetery will follow the service. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Goodall, age 88, passed away April 17, 2017. 

Mrs. Goodall is survived by her children, Jimmy (Ann) Maynard, of Lebanon, Sharon (Mike) Burns, of Hartsville, Ricky (Diane) Maynard, of Belleville Ill., Dianne (Cliff) Cozart, of Lebanon, Jimmy (Marcia) Goodall, Jan (Richard) Theoret, of Godfrey Ontario, Canada, Joe (Cathy) Goodall, of Carthage, Deborah (Steve) Pollock, of Charlotte N.C.; sisters, Marion (Bud) Heflin, Betty Jo Denny; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. 

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Harrison Goodall; son, Tony Goodall; grandson, Bradley Burns; parents, Joseph Ephraim, Lucille Heflin; and brother, Melvin Heflin.

The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Sam Crutcher, Gentiva Home Health, Dr. Dianna Shipley and Tennessee Oncology in Gallatin, the radiology department and Dr. Robert McClure and staff of High Point Hospice. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.