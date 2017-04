Mr. Kirkland, 61, passed away March 28, 2017.

Wes is survived by his mother, Theresa Kirkland; brother, Chris Kirkland; two beautiful daughters, Chelsie Fridley, Blair Kirkland; two precious grandchildren, Aurora and Charlotte Fridley; son-in-law, Christopher Fridley; and a host of friends from his long-term career in the insurance industry and Mt. Juliet community.