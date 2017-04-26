Joe R. Thompson

Active pallbearers will be Christopher Thompson, Zack Lankford, Blake Lankford, Larry Phillips, Tommy Thompson, Bobby Thompson, Greg Gibson and Jack Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Darryl Townsend’s Sunday school class at Fairview Church and Mr. Thompson's bookkeeping and tax clients.

Mr. Thompson, age 87, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, D.T. and Mable Drennon Thompson; son, Kerry Thompson; sister, Sylvia Baker; and brother-in-law, Johnny Hamilton.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Ann Hamilton Thompson; son, Steve Thompson; daughter, Julie Thompson (Mike) Lankford; brother, Claude (Mary Hube) Thompson; sister, Jane Thompson (Robert) Bull; grandsons, Christopher Thompson, Cory Thompson, Zack Lankford, Blake Lankford; great-grandchildren, Lanie, Addilee; sister-in-law, Sandra Hamilton; niece, Lynn Hamilton; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Mr. Thompson was a 1947 graduate of Lebanon High School, and attended Memphis State and Cumberland University. He was an Army veteran, a member of Fairview Church and owner of Thompson Bookkeeping and Tax Services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mr. Thompson's memory to Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.