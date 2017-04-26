Oleda Gwaltney Bass Hill

Mrs. Hill, age 90, of Gordonsville, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Mrs. Oleda was born Dec. 1 the daughter of the late James Campbell Gwaltney and Wavey Elizabeth Reasonover 1926 in the Sykes community near Hickman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul B. Bass on Dec. 7, 1964; husband, Claude D. Hill on April 14, 1978; son-in-law, James Micheal Finley; daughter-in-law, Annette Manning Bass; great-grandson, Noah David Paul Bass; stepson, Richard T. Bass; and siblings, Clydell Gwaltney, Cordell Gwaltney, Aloda Gwaltney, Jean McKinney, Edwin Gwaltney and Johnny Gwaltney.

Mrs. Hill was saved at an early age and attended Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She owned and operated the Wilson County Flower Shop and helped in the operation and management of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home when it was under the operation of Bass Funeral Home in the late 1960s and 1970s. Mrs. Oleda was instrumental in the clerical and management of Bass Funeral Home from the 1940s into the 1970s.

Mrs. Hill is survived by her three children, Billy, and wife, Amanda Bass, of Carthage, Carol Finley, of Gordonsville, Danny Bass, of Lancaster; stepson, James Robert, and wife, Cora Bass, of Gordonsville; grandchildren, Zach (Brittney) Bass, Jacob Bass, Sydney Bass, Barry (Lindsay) Finley, Michelle (Chris) Eskew, Matthew Finley, Megan Bass, Kurt (Christina) Bass; and great-grandchildren, Eli, Rylee, Sophia, Jude, Lyla Jo, Jackson, Oakley and Katherine.

The family requests in lieu of flowers or food, memorials be made to the Union Hill Cemetery Fund.

The Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.