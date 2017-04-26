Virginia Ann Powell Waters

Mrs. Waters passed away April 21, 2017 at the age of 88.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Waters Jr.; parents, James Nealand Nell Carson Powell; and three brothers.

She is survived by her two sons, William H. Waters III, Neal Powell (Karita McCaleb) Waters; two grandsons, Ryan McCaleb (Hannah) Waters, Dylan Powell Waters; and her beloved great-granddaughter, Ivy Jayne.

Born in Linwood, Virginia grew up on a farm with loving parents who instilled life-long values of kindness, hard work, frugality, helping neighbors and taking care of family. She idolized her older brother, Bill; two other brothers, Clyde and Fred, died in infancy. Her father took a second job so she could attend the University of Tennessee, where she earned a master's degree in home economics. She taught home economics at UT and at the high school level for several years and still had contact with some of the students she taught 60 years later.

In 1955, she married William H. Waters Jr., who had grown up just a few miles from her in Tuckers Crossroads. They were married for 57 years until Bill passed away in 2012. They raised their two sons, Bill and Neal, in a loving Christian home. At various points in time, they lived in both Knoxville and Nashville. The family attended the Laurel Church of Christ in Knoxville and the Harpeth Hills Church of Christ in Nashville.

They made many life sacrifices to send both sons to David Lipscomb High School, the Webb School and Lipscomb University. In 1985, Bill and Virginia retired and moved back to a farm in Lebanon, which became the family gathering point. The family's love for each other and Virginia's fabled cooking – complete with secret 100-year-old family recipes – drew everyone together for every birthday and holiday. The fabric of their lives was woven around involvement at College Hills Church of Christ, where Virginia was a Sunday school teacher for decades. They visited anyone who needed a visit, welcomed new members, helped disadvantaged children and families and loved their fellow members. Each year, they would proudly enter vegetables and flowers in the Wilson County Fair and won many blue ribbons.

God surely gave Virginia a double measure of the spiritual gift for serving others. She lived out kindness, patience and gentleness every day of her life and in all kinds of situations. These attributes defined who she was. Everyone who knew her can recall an act or word of kindness expressed toward them. She will be terribly missed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Healing Hands International.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.