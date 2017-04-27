Virginia Lee Yinpraphan

Mrs. Yinpraphan, age 66, of Watertown, died Wednesday evening, April 26, 2017 at her residence.

Virginia was the daughter of the late William Martin Hayes and Reba Redmon Hayes. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1968 and met Yong Yuth Yinpraphan while finishing her business degree in Nashville. The two were married March 1, 1973 and had a baby girl in April 1976. The family enjoyed traveling and spending time together. Yong died of chemically induced aplastic anemia in April 1978. Virginia never remarried.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hearn, and husband, Todd, of Watertown; her granddaughters, Ashlea and Makenzie Dickens, of Watertown; and a sister, Linda Sue Plunkett, and husband, David, of Joelton.

Though flower arrangements are greatly appreciated, my mom believed in life and the future. If you would like to make a donation in her memory to the Rise and Build Fund for Round Lick Baptist Church's future or send a potted plant I can plant in her memory to have life and grow, these would be appreciated also. There will be a memory book available at the entrance at the memorial service. Please think of a fun memory or way she touched your life and make an entry in the memory book. Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.