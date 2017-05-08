Delores Ann Murray

Mrs. Murray, age 61, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Virginia Aldridge; four brothers, Donald, Allen, Douglas and George Aldridge; and one sister, Mary Singer.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Paul Murray; her three sons, Richard (Amanda) Willis, Michael (Carrie) Willis, Philip (Casey) Willis; and four sisters, Linda Gillihan, Elvia (Terry) Fann, Peggy Aldridge and Rita McKay.

Delores will best be remembered as a selfless woman who always put everyone else before herself. She loved spending time with her family and was known to be an excellent cook. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to country and gospel music. The Gaithers were one of her favorite gospel groups. Butterflies and angels always brought peace and comfort to those she leaves behind to cherish her memory.

Arrangements are by Spring Hill Funeral home and Cemetery, a Nashville landmark since 1785. “Where Nashville comes to remember.”