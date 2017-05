John Long Jr., age 51, passed away May 5, 2017.

Mr. Long, an electrician for Superior Coach, is survived by his children, Christopher (Jacynda) Long, Jessica Sheppard, Camden Long, Cassie Long, Cari Long, John Carter Long; grandchildren, Charlotte, Zayden, Wesdyn; fiancée, Jane “B.J. Nolan; parents, John and Nora Waggle Long Sr.; and sister, Dana Kennedy.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.