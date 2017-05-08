Pete ‘Tank’ Magnuson

Mr. Magnuson, age 46, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Magnuson, and his grandparents.

He is survived by his mother, Pru Magnuson; wife, Susan Michelle Magnuson; daughter, Ambre Joy (Jonathan) Lokey; stepdaughter, Piper Brys; stepson, Gentry (Christiane Shealy) Brys; brother, Ard Magnuson; grandson, Jonathan Lokey Jr.; and many other loving family members.

Mr. Magnuson was a master mechanic for Toyota of Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Leash on Life.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.