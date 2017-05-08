Raymond Eugene ‘Ozark’ Drennon

Mr. Drennon, age 88, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017 at the Pavilion.

Born April 26, 1929 in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Jesse and Nora Garrett Drennon. He worked at Ross Gear and then went to drive a truck for Perfection Dairy. After retirement, he worked as a security guard at Toshiba and Best Western. He also was an umpire for many years, having umpired Junior Pro Football, Lebanon High School baseball and basketball and last softball in the area.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Mildred Jones, Ethel Carter, Mary Lou Ward and Jesse Ruth Miller.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Gayle Drennon (Robert) Johnson; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Dale Collier, Richard Miller, Ed Miller, Josh Miller, Scott Barrett and Eugene Miller.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.