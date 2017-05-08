Robert ‘Bob’ D. Travis

Mr. Travis, age 63, of Lebanon, passed away May 1, 2017.

Bob leaves behind, his loving wife of 25 years, Lisa Salyer Travis. He was the son of the late James R. ‘Jim’ and Virginia Kennedy Travis.

Bob is survived by his brother, Pastor Buddy Travis, and wife, Pat, of Dresden; sister, Jane Travis Cross, and her husband, John, of Olney, Ill.; along with his mother-in-law, Louise Salyer; and father-in-law, Harold Salyer, of Nickelsville and Harrisonburg, Va. Also left to cherish his memories are his sister-in-law, Cindy Salyer, and her partner, Edward Holton, of Charleston, S.C.; and brothers-in-law, Gil Salyer, of Louisville, Ky., and Perry Salyer, and his wife, Melissa, of Nickelsville. Also, grieving his loss are a number of nieces and nephews, Jonra Cross, Julie Travis, Jamie Gallimore, Amanda Salyer, Benjamin Cross, Mark Cross, Jon Travis and Matthew Salyer – all well loved by their Uncle Bob. He leaves behind many loving cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A native of Dresden, Bob was a graduate of Dresden High School in the class of 1972. He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a degree in criminal justice and business administration. After moving to Nashville, he received his law degree from the Nashville School of Law. Bob became a courtroom clerk for the Davidson County General Sessions Court-Civil Division. He began his law practice with the law firm of Hildrebrand-Nolan Associates in Nashville. He later moved his private practice to Lebanon. He was highly respected and widely known for cases involving consumer protection relating to the sale of motor vehicles. In addition to his legal practice, he was a licensed motor vehicle dealer and formed Travis Co. in 1995, which sold vehicles and farm equipment. For many years, he engaged in the breeding and racing of Standardbred trotting horses throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

Bob Travis loved the adventure of traveling with his wife, Lisa, working on their farm and going to auctions. Another of his great passions was in providing a home for unwanted and neglected animals.

In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the New Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church in care of Linda Plunk, 2157 Firetower Road, Martin, TN 38237 or the Nashville Cat Rescue at nashvillecatrescue.org.