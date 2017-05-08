Ronald Gilbert Swift

Mr. Swift, age 57, of Spring Hill, died Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.

Born Jan. 23, 1960 in Nashville, he was the son of the late Laveta Estes Swift and Louis Gilbert Swift Jr. and was preceded in death by a brother, George Ken Swift.

Ronnie is survived by his sister, Jan Lowe, and husband, William, of Rock Island; a brother, William Sandy Swift, and wife, Lori, of Mt. Juliet; nephew, Daniel Whitworth, of Mt. Juliet; niece, Rachel Holt, and husband, Jess; great-niece and great-nephews, Hannah, Brody and Chase; and longtime friend and companion, Kim Lyons.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.