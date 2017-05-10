Charles William Seay

Mr. Seay, age 51, died May 8, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lori Jack Seay; children, Brandon and Milea Seay; granddaughter, Sanaa Byers; father, Sammy Seay; sisters, Pharriest Moore, Denise Seay; brother, Mark (Denita) Seay; uncles, J.B. (B.J.) Seay, Edward (Wilma) Seay, Kenneth Seay, John (Rochell) Hall; aunts, Juanita Payne, Lucy Phillips, Cornelia Seay, Josephine Weir; and a host of other relatives and friends.

J,C, Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558 has been entrusted with arrangements.