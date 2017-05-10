logo

Obituary

Charles William Seay

Staff Reports • May 10, 2017 at 11:22 AM

Family visitation for Mr. Seay will be Saturday May 13, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. until noon with the funeral to follow at J.C. Hellum Chapel. Brother Donald Hatcher will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow in Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Seay, age 51, died May 8, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lori Jack Seay; children, Brandon and Milea Seay; granddaughter, Sanaa Byers; father, Sammy Seay; sisters, Pharriest Moore, Denise Seay; brother, Mark (Denita) Seay; uncles, J.B. (B.J.) Seay, Edward (Wilma) Seay, Kenneth Seay, John (Rochell) Hall; aunts, Juanita Payne, Lucy Phillips, Cornelia Seay, Josephine Weir; and a host of other relatives and friends.

J,C, Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558 has been entrusted with arrangements.