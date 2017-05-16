Jean Motlow Tyree

Mrs. Tyree, age 87, passed away Monday May 15, 2017 in the Quality Health Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Motlow and Blanche Bowen Motlow; and her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Tyree.

Survivors include her cousins, Sven and Melody Stewman, and their daughter, Aleta, Eddie Stewman and his family; and numerous other loving family, friends and gentle caregivers.

Mrs. Tyree was an active member of Lebanon's First Presbyterian Church. She contributed 16 years of service as a home economist in the Adult Home Economics Program. She held a bachelor’s degree in home economics and biology from Middle Tennessee State University. Her duties included working closely with the county homemaker clubs. Mrs. Tyree's most rewarding part of her job was being able to see the finished product and knowing her work was a success.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Music Scholarship Fund.

