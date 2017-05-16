Nathan Andrew Hudspath

Mr. Hudspath, 22, of Sullivan Ill. and formerly of Lebanon, passed away May 10, 2017 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital as a result of a brain tumor.

His greatest aspiration was to become an electrical engineer.

“I want to change the world and be someone. Not just another person, someone who will be remembered for what he has done,” Nathan Hudspath said. Nathan is living by his quote; his brain and tumor are being donated for research for studies for the benefits of others.

Nathan was born March 16, 1995 in Lebanon, the son of Jeff Hudspath and Michelle Ray Campbell.

He is survived by his father, Jeff Hudspath, of Lebanon; mother, Michelle Campbell, of Sullivan, Ill.; stepfather, Roger Campbell, of Sullivan; brother, Matthew Hudspath, of Lebanon; sister, Amanda Hudspath, of Sullivan; stepbrother, D’Artagnan Lord, of Knoxville; half-brother, Austin Hudspath, of Lebanon; grandfather, David Hudspath, of Sullivan; grandmother, Marilyn Hall, of Lebanon; and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Hall, and grandmother, Jonnie Hudspath.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Nathan’s memory to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

