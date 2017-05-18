Martha Smith Robinson

Mrs. Robinson, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away May 18, 2017 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

She was born June 24, 1934 to the late William Andrew and Fannie Louella Sullivan Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Gladys Moonyhan; and brother, Ray Smith.

Mrs. Robinson was a 1952 graduate of Lebanon High School and went on to attend David Lipscomb University. She was a member of College Hills Church of Christ.

Mrs. Robinson is survived by her husband of 62 years, J.T. Robinson; three children, Denise (Gary) Thorne, Sandra (Tick) Bryan, Andy (Gayle) Robinson; grandchildren, Eric (Rhonda) Thorne, Traci (John) Pope, Caleb (Jessica) Thorne, Drew Robinson, Holly Robinson; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Laine Thorne, Kennedy and Garrett Pope, Copeland and Hunter Thorne, Harlynn Bryan; sisters, Julia (Larry) Strange, Dorothy (Doug) Waters; brother, Dan (Vondie) Smith; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Jean Smith.

Pallbearers will be Eric Thorne, Caleb Thorne, Drew Robinson, Nathan Thorne, John Pope and Garrett Pope.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.