Frank Laine Jr.

Yesterday at 1:22 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Laine will be held Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Brother Mike Shelby officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Nick Locke, Jim Stallings, Tom Arnold Jr., Tiff Arnold, Joe Holbrook and Billy Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Pewitt and Dylan Likens. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday after noon.  A Masonic service will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Laine, age 77, of Lebanon, died May 18, 2017 at Summit Medical Center. 

A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Frank Laine Sr. and Laura Hastings Laine. He was a 1957 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Cumberland University. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from IBM with 37 years of service.  He was a member of the Lebanon Masonic Lodge No. 98 F&AM and The Knights Templar.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Coyalene McPeak Laine; five sisters, Iva Dell McMinn, Frances VanHook, Dorothy Locke, Martha Bell, Linda Yarbrough; and two brothers, Ralph and David Laine. 

He is survived by his wife, Dimple Manners Laine; three children, Angela Laine, Elizabeth (Tony) Goolsby, Troy Laine; stepchildren, Tim and Mike Watkins, Sherry (Tony) Eskew; sister, Shirley (Tony) DeMatteo; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.