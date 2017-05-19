Frank Laine Jr.

Mr. Laine, age 77, of Lebanon, died May 18, 2017 at Summit Medical Center.

A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Frank Laine Sr. and Laura Hastings Laine. He was a 1957 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Cumberland University. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from IBM with 37 years of service. He was a member of the Lebanon Masonic Lodge No. 98 F&AM and The Knights Templar.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Coyalene McPeak Laine; five sisters, Iva Dell McMinn, Frances VanHook, Dorothy Locke, Martha Bell, Linda Yarbrough; and two brothers, Ralph and David Laine.

He is survived by his wife, Dimple Manners Laine; three children, Angela Laine, Elizabeth (Tony) Goolsby, Troy Laine; stepchildren, Tim and Mike Watkins, Sherry (Tony) Eskew; sister, Shirley (Tony) DeMatteo; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.