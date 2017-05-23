Christine Craighead Davis Gwaltney

Mrs. Gwaltney, age 86, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at her home.

Born April 9, 1931 in Jackson County, she is the daughter of the late Raymond Turner Craighead and Allie Zelma Long Craighead. She was a member of the Philadelphia Church of Christ. She worked for many years as a certified nurse tech at Margie Anna, Cedars and Smith County Health Care.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Eula Davenport Craighead; her husbands, Stanton Davis, Donald Howard Gwaltney; brother, Harold Craighead; and two nieces, Wanda Minchey and Lisa Craighead.

She is survived by her son, Ronnie L. (Burma Felts) Davis; sister, Helen Minchey; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be David Minchey, Dean Craighead, Richard Manuppelli, Randel, Caleb and Evan Stewart.

Memorials may be made to Sherry’s Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088 or to a charity of your choice.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.