Patsy Ash Carey

Mrs. Carey, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Born April 19, 1940 in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Robert King Ash and Lou Kate Rogers Ash. She was a homemaker and attended Linwood Pentecostal Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Haskel L. Carey; granddaughter, Amberly Kate Carey; two sisters, Bobby June Malone, Carolyn Dixon; and three brothers, Frank, Gerald and William Ash.

She is survived by four sons, Steve Carey, Gary (Angela) Carey, Billy (Connie) Carey, Bobby (Debbie) Carey; two brothers, Hillary Ash, John Ash; grandchildren, Steven Heath Carey, Stephanie McGuire, John Pennington, Brittany Holder, Kyle Thomas Carey, Lily Johnson, Katherine Scarlett Carey, Nathanial Key, Kayla Carey, Cassidy Carey, Evelyn Dan’elle Eby Choate; and one great-grandson, Gannon Wayne Holder.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.