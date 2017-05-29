Angelica Daberkow Ward

Mrs. Ward, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Anderson Ward, who was killed in action while serving his country in Vietnam in the Special Forces; and in-laws, Robert Lee Ward Sr. and Naomi Finley Ward.

She is survived by her son, Robert Anderson (Sally) Ward Sr.; daughters, Christina Diana (Charles Dennis) Mathis and Violet Rebecca (Daniel Cory) Zeglevski; grandchildren, Andy (Jennifer) Ward, Jon (Amanda) Ward, Amanda Nichole Ward, Marcus Clyde Ward, William Ward, Naomi Ward, Natasha Stacey, David Monroe Campbell; and great-grandchildren, Lucas Siever, Josi and Jase Ward and Maddox Ward.

Mrs. Ward was a hospitality clerk and a seamstress.

Pallbearers will be Jon Ward, Andy Ward, Rob Ward, David Campbell, Daniel Zeglevski and Chuck Mathis.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission at nashvillerescuemission.org.

