Connie S. Sanders

Mrs. Sanders, age 64, of Watertown and formerly of Cartersville, Ga. passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Connie was born on June 3, 1952 in Bloomington, Ill., daughter of the late Arthur Blackford and Bernadine Hopper Blackford. Her brother, Stephen Blackford, precedes her in death.

The Blackford family vacationed in Florida, and it was those long road trips through Tennessee that Connie fell in love with Tennessee. At the age of 26, Connie bought her beautiful farm and will be on it forever. Connie was a proud United States Navy veteran and retired engineer with Northrop Grumman. Those are the places she learned all those cuss words and knew when to use them. She was Presbyterian by faith, and they allow her to use those words.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Sanders; son, Kale (Mary) McClead; stepson, Steve (Roxann) Thomas; stepson, Tracy Sanders; grandchildren, Joseph and Michael McClead, Darian and Dakota Thomas, Ethan and Sarah Sanders; sisters, Jane Plummer, Toni Wolfe; and sister- in-law, Anne Blackford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Hunter Funeral Home at 208 W. Main St. in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.