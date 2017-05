Mrs. Moss passed away May 29, 2017 at age 90.

Mrs. Moss was a member of First Baptist Church in Lebanon and had worked as a seamstress at Texas Boot.

She is survived by her sister, Katherine (David) Beal, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Moss; parents, Cohen and Aubrie Trusty; brothers, W.J. and Hobert Trusty; and sister, Alma Dillard Graves.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.