Shirley Ann Baer

Staff Reports • Today at 12:29 PM

The funeral service for Ms. Baer is Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends Saturday from noon until the service at the funeral home. Interment in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Miles Baer, Maison Baer, James Baer, Terry Enoch, Chuck Lind and Kevin McFadden.

Ms. Baer, age 81, passed away May 31, 2017. 

Ms. Baer was a woman of faith who enjoyed quilting, loved dogs, kids and making candy. 

She is survived by her children, Gregory Howard Baer, Timothy Wayne Baer, Crystal Marie Baer; grandchildren, James (Courtney) Baer, Karen (Mike) Brinker, Miles Baer, Maison Baer, Chance Baer; great-grandchild, Logan Baer; and siblings, Joyce (Joe) Schwarzentraub, Jean (Bob) Oaks and Lorraine French. 

She is preceded in death by the father of her children, Howard Baer; parents; and sister, Edna. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.