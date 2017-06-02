Randle Lee Carpenter

Mr. Carpenter, age 69, of Brush Creek, died Wednesday evening, May 31, 2017 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Born May 25, 1948 in Memphis, he was the son of Clyde And Willene McCraig Carpenter.

Randell is survived by his children, Sonja Douglas, of White Bluff, Angela Evans, of New Johnsonville, Randle Carpenter, of Branson, Mo.; grandchildren, Joel, Dustin and Jason Evans, Josh Douglas; great-granddaughter, Ahana Lese Evans; brother, Lanny (Peggy) Carpenter, of Watertown and sister, Glenda Carpenter, of Brush Creek.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.