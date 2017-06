Charles Wayne Kerr

Wayne Kerr, age 69, passed away June 4, 2017.

Mr. Kerr, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Kerr; son, Brian Wayne (Candace) Kerr; stepchildren, Paul (Angela) Ellis, Amanda Ellis (Michael) McClain; grandchildren, Carly Jean Kerr, Adam Tate, Logan Ellis, Layla McClain, Lydia McClain; and sister, Lillian Kerr (Robert) Llewellyn.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert K. Kerr Sr. and Annabell Scott Kerr and seven brothers and sisters.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.