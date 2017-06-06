Brenda Ann Dies

Mrs. Dies, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at home.

Brenda was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Earls.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Edward Dies; daughter, Deborah Ann Garrett; son, Edward Ronnie Dies; grandchildren, Brandon Addkinson, Madyi Garrett; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Brynlee Addkinson; sisters, Mary Lou Rogers, Sharon Barrett, Dru Wright; and brothers, Joe Ronnie Earls and Franklin Earls.

Mrs. Dies was a member of Silver Springs Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens at 535 Shute Lane in Old Hickory is in charge of arrangements, 615-889-0361. Visit the online obituary at hermitagefh.com.