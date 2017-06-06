Wesley Lee Farris

Mr. Farris, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, June 5, 2017 at

Saint Thomas West Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Wesley and Mary Helen Farris; infant twin brothers, John K. Farris and Joe Curtis Farris; and brother, Carter M. Farris.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Jane B. Farris; nieces; Mary Margaret Farris, and husband, Allen, and Caroline Walker, and husband, Bill; and great-nieces, Victoria and Madeline Walker.

Mr. Farris was a cartographer for the state of Tennessee and a payroll secretary with the Wilson County Road Commission. He was of the Presbyterian faith.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615 444-7700, partlowchapel.com.