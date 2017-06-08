Mackey Bentley

Mr. Bentley, age 72, was born on Aug. 18, 1944 and went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2017.

Mackey ran Bentley’s Heating and Air for more than 50 years. He served on the Friendship Christian School board for 24 years and was chairman for 11. He also served on the president’s board at Goodpasture Christian School for five years and was on the Wilson Bank & Trust Board since 1987. He was on the Hearthside board for four years from 2009 to 2013 and chairman for two years.

Mr. Bentley is survived by his loving wife, Judy Bentley; three daughters, Michelle (Keith) Edwards, Gina (Scott) Fakes, Rachel (Barry) Demonbreun; two sons, Bill (Stephanie) Bentley, Bruce (Tina) Bentley; 14 grandchildren; brother, Grady Bentley; and sister, Ann Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sherry’s Run at P.O. Box 8, Lebanon TN 37088, Goodpasture Christian School fund or Friendship Christian School.