Obituary

Bill Lowell Daniel

Staff Reports • Jun 9, 2017 at 4:06 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Daniel will be Monday, June 12, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Brother Carl Price officiating. Visitation will be Monday from noon until the service time. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Mr. Daniel, age 86, died Friday morning, June 9, 2017 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Born Dec. 1, 1930 in Nashville, he was the son the late Ellis and Bessie Adams Daniel and was preceded in death by a stepson, Charles Wyman Rose.

He was a member of Shop Springs Baptist Church and a retired mechanic.

Bill is survived by his wife, Wyma Jane Gillespie Daniel, of Lebanon; children, Charles Lowell Daniel, Mary Lynn Takashima, both of Memphis; several grandchildren; and stepson, Jimmy Rose and his wife, Theda, of Lebanon.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.