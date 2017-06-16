Bertha Virginia Jones Graves

Mrs. Graves, age 97, of Mt. Juliet, passed away June 15, 2017.

Mrs. Graves was born Feb. 1, 1920 to the late Joseph and Ann Brown Gidcomb Jones. Her family moved to Mt. Juliet from Sawdust, a small community in Maury County, when she was 14 years old. She was proud of Mt. Juliet where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1938, where she was a member of Mt. Juliet High School’s girls' basketball team and was selected to the All-County high school team that year. She was also selected as Miss Mt. Juliet High for 1938. She met and married her husband of 61 years, Elmer Graves, while attending high school there also. She was always proud of these accomplishments.

She worked and retired from AVCO after 29 years of service. She was a longtime member of Center Chapel Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening and yard work. She was an avid quilter, making numerous quilts in her life. She was famous for her pillow quilts. She made more than300 that she gave to people. She had a list of every person she made one for. She will be remembered for her quilting and for being a good Christian woman.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Elmer Graves; son, Joe Graves; parents, Joseph and Ann Brown Gidcomb Jones; brothers, Beale Jones, Frank Jones and Albert Jones; sisters, Elizabeth Fly, Margaret Wright; and daughters-in-law, Juanita Peercy Graves and Gayle Mitchell Graves.

She is survived by her sons, Allen (Barbara) Graves, Larry Graves; sister, Jane Poindexter; granddaughters, Lesa Hughes, Debbie (Ricky) Tignor; grandson, Jody (Gayla) Graves, Bryan (Angie) Graves, Tim (Sherry) Graves, Greg (Teri) Graves, Mike (Sharon) Graves; great-grandchildren, Conner and Braden Hughes, Jesse and Blake Tignor, Amanda (Kassie) Briley, Amber Graves, Brianna Graves, Buddy (Cyndy) Escue, Chrissy (Brad) Bruce, Lindsey (C.J.) Dorris, Brittney and Daniel Graves, Dalton and Wyatt Graves; great-great-grandchildren, Kody and Kolton Briley, Taylor and Bo Escue, Brooks, Blakely and Braelynn Bruce, Sawyer Dorris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.