James Thomas Ford

Mr. Ford, age 72, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rilda Wilmoth Ford; wife, Lwanna Bogle Ford; and brother, Paul Ford.

Survivors include his father, James Henderson Ford; daughter, Tonya Michelle Ford; grandson, Tyler Carden; brothers, David Ford, Jerry Ford; sister-in-law, Sharon Ford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Ford was a 1965 graduate of Upperman High School in Baxter, a Navy veteran and was employed as a quality control inspector for TRW and Nissan.

