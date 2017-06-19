Ryan O. Measle

Mr. Measle, age 44, of Davison, Mich., passed away June 17, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund established for his children’s education (checks payable to Lindsay Measle) or to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Ryan was born in New Castle, Indiana on Dec. 7, 1972, the son of Jordan and Annie (Wauford) Measle. Ryan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, retiring in 2014, and he also spent time in the U.S. Air Force. He married Lindsay Larson on Aug. 11, 2006. Ryan enjoyed working on cars and playing video games. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children, especially building RC cars with his son, Aiden, and shooting archery with his daughter, Samara.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Lindsay; children, Samara, Aiden; father, Jordan (Gail) Measle; siblings, Ray (Shirley), Ronda Charles, Ruby (Bennie) Spurlock, Robert; father and mother-in-law, Rick (Rita) Larson; sister-in-law, Lori Mochty; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Alan, Brian, Ritchie and Doug.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie; and sister-in-law, Kimberly Larson.

