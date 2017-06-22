Jannette ‘Jan’ Givens Dies

Mrs. Dies, age 67, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herschel Givens and Rilla Mae Crowell; husband, Wayne Dies; and brother, Ronald Givens.

She is survived by her daughters, Shonna (Jimmy) Horton, Denise (Johnny) Brewington; brother, Donald (Donna) Givens; sisters, Rona Lee (James) Meeks, Rebecca (Dean) Gipson, Kathie Maples; grandchildren, Bridgette (Matt) Lacy, Jessica (Jon) Mason, Chelsea Horton, Brittney Brewington, Tori Brewington, Cameron Carr, Samantha Dies; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Lacy, Abel Lacy, Rachel Mason, Lovie Norvell; stepson, Gary Wayne (Connie) Dies; stepdaughter, Denise "LuLu" (Benji) Blair; and numerous others who called her “Granny.”

She was a member of Providence Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hartsville and employed as a line worker for Nissan.

