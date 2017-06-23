Alexis ‘Ali’ Rae Tipton

Miss Tipton, age 20, of Lebanon, passed away June 22, 2017.

Ali graduated from Friendship Christian School and attended Cumberland University. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority. She had been on several mission trips. She enjoyed hanging out with her family and friends, shopping, especially for Kate Spade purses, and Cinderella. She was an big Nashville Predators fan.

Ali is survived by parents, Shane and Ashley Tipton; sister, Kendall Tipton; grandparents, Hazel and Kermit White, Ray and Rita Tipton, Cheryl Kippes, Ron Kippes; cousins, Savannah Robinson, Alex Tipton, Brandon Tipton, Hayden Lusardo, the late Autumn Foree, Sophie White; numerous relatives and loved ones; and beloved pets, Jeter, Hank and Tiger.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.