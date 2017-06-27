Joe Keith Paris

Mr. Paris passed away June 25, 2017 at age 35.

Joe was a 2000 graduate of Lebanon High School and received his associate’s degree from Western International University. Joe was a driver for Hackney Trucking. Joe’s proudest accomplishment was his son, Skyler, who brought him so much love and happiness. Skyler was the light of his life.

Joe is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lutrell and Ruby Paris, Bob and Barbara Burns; and his father, Joe Donald Paris.

He is survived by his mother and bonus dad, Debbie and David Dickerson; one son, Joe Skyler Paris; bonus daughters, Mahalie Cheatum, Madison Collier; bonus son and his little buddy, Boston Collier; sister, Kristen Paris; brother, Donnie Paris, and the love of his life, Jordan Durr; nephews, Brian, Justin and Landen Engles, Braedyn Paris, Jacob Thigpen; aunt and uncle, Barbara and Stephen Bass; uncle, David Paris; as well as many cousins, close friends and his faithful fur babies, Pete and Julio.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you make donations to Joe’s son’s GoFundMe page, @Skyler’s New Beginning, to cover his medical needs. Skyler has been and is still is in Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

