Joyce Woody Greene

Mrs. Greene, age 76, of Lebanon, passed away June 11, 2017. Mrs. Greene was born May 6, 1941 in Marion, N.C. to the late Rev. Burnette Jennings “B.J.” Woody and the former Lennie Ethel Duncan.

Mrs. Greene is survived by her husband, M. Claude Greene; sons, Jeff (Tammy) Greene, Jerry (Penny) Greene; and grandchildren, Andrea Greene, Courtney Greene, Zachary Greene and Emma Greene.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Southern Manor Living Center at 900 Coles Ferry Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.