logo

Obituary

Betty Ruth Hobbs

Staff Reports • Today at 3:29 PM

The family of Mrs. Hobbs will be receiving friends Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Chad Pinion, is Friday, July 7, 2017 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Alsup Cemetery will follow the service.

Betty Ruth Hobbs, age 83, passed away July 5, 2017.     

Mrs. Hobbs worked in the finishing department of Lebanon’s Woolen Mill.

She is survived by her husband, James Ray Hobbs; children, Betty Linda Davis, Joyce Marie Hendricks, Patricia Ann Locke; grandchildren, Rob Davenport, Darrel Ramsey, Belinda Davis, Terry Ramsey, Johnathan Davis; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Estes. 

She is preceded in death by her parents, Will and Mary Lou Mount Estes; and several brothers and sisters. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.